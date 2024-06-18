Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Doximity worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

