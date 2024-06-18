Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,439 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.