Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Graco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

