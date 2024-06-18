Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,414 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $212.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.