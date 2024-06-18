Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 14,725 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.