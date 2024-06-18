Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,800 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.