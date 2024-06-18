Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,138 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

