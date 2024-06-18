Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $541.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.90. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.08 and a twelve month high of $543.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.