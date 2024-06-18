Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,054 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

