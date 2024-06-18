Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 64,900 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

