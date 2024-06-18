Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 700 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

