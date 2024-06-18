TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.31

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$74.31 and traded as low as C$69.50. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$70.00, with a volume of 102,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. Insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.22% of the company's stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

