Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.5 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

