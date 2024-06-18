Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

