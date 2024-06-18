The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.31

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.31 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 197.92 ($2.51). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 52,028 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

