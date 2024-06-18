The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 19,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

CG stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

