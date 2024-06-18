The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $301.21

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.21 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.66). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.74), with a volume of 47,260 shares traded.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.46.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,785.71%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

