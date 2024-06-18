The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

