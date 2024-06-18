The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EML shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eastern Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastern has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

