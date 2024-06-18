The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

