The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 4,000,000 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $450.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.06 and its 200 day moving average is $404.42.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.