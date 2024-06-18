The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $420.50

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.50 ($5.34) and traded as low as GBX 412.90 ($5.25). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.34), with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.
The Independent Investment Trust Trading Up 112,937.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £218.27 million and a P/E ratio of 472.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 420.50.
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
