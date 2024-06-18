The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

