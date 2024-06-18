The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 8,360 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

