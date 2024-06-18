The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.16. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 8,360 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
