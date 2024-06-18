The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

