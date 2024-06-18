The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.