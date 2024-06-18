Timothy E. Bixby Buys 15,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lemonade Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.79. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
