Timothy E. Bixby Buys 15,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.79. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.