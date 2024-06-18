TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 14.3%

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 25,153,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 14,356,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

