Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 2,626 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.61.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
