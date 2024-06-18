TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -420.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.