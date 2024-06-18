TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 7,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

