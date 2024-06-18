Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last ninety days. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

