Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,431,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,676,000 after acquiring an additional 558,363 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

