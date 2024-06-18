Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

