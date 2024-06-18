Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.04 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock valued at $475,376,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $892.20. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.