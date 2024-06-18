Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

