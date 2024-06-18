Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,711 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $349.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day moving average of $351.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

