TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -923.54 and a beta of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

