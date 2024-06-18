V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average is $204.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

