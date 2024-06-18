V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BCE by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 212,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BCE by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 202.08%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

