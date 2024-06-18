V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,774 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,930,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

