V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQH opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

