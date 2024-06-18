V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,794,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,531,000 after buying an additional 435,604 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 337,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

