V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,942 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.