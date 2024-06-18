V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DAL opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.