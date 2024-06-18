V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 93.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 2.2 %

AECOM stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

