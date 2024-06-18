V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

