V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DAR opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.