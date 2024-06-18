V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $196,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after acquiring an additional 364,597 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,382,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $281.16 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $287.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.87.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

