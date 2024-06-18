V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Catalent last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.05.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

